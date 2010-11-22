Ipsen's partner Inspiration initiates first patient in Phase III pivotal study of OBI-1 for acquired hemophilia A, triggering equity position

French drugmaker Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) says that its partner, USA-based Inspiration Biopharmaceuticals, has initiated treatment of patients in the first of two phase III pivotal clinical studies of OBI-1, an intravenous recombinant porcine factor VIII (FVIII) product, for the treatment of acquired hemophilia A, a rare, though potentially life-threatening bleeding disorder.

Under the terms of their partnership agreement signed early this year, Inspiration in-licensed OBI-1 from Ipsen, and is responsible for the clinical development, regulatory process and commercialization of the product (The Pharma Letter January 21). At the time of the announcement it was said that the collaboration could generate product sales of $1 billion 2020, and could lead to the acquisition of the US firm by Ipsen.

Takes 34% stake in the US firm