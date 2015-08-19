Ipsen to establish production in Russia

French pharmaceutical company Ipsen has officially announced the launch of production of drugs at the facilities of Raduga-Production, the Russian drugmaker, which is part of Rosta Group, one of Russia’s largest pharmaceutical companies.

At the initial stage the partners will focus on the production of Ipsen’s Tanakan, a drug for the improvement of cerebral circulation.At the same time the production willl be significantly expanded during the next several years.

The volume of production is expected to reach 2 million packages per year.