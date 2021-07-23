IQVIA report labels some digital tools 'integral to mainstream medicine'

Some digital health tools are becoming integral parts of mainstream medicine, according to findings released today by the IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science in a new report.
The report, Digital Health Trends 2021: Innovation, Evidence, Regulation, and Adoption, states that the number of consumer health apps continues to grow, with more than 90,000 new ones released in 2020, taking the total to more than 350,000.
"While there has been a significant growth in apps and digital health tools since 2013, we are beginning to detect improved quality of the digital health tools in the management of health conditions"Apps are increasingly focused on helping consumers manage their health conditions rather than on wellness management.
