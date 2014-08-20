IQWiG finds added benefit for Novartis’ Jakavi in myelofibrosis

In an early benefit assessment under the German Act on the Reform of the Market for Medicinal Products (AMNOG), the German Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care (IQWiG) examined whether Swiss drug major Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) Jakavi (ruxolitinib) offers an added benefit over the appropriate comparator therapy specified by the Federal Joint Committee (G-BA) for the treatment of adults with myelofibrosis.
According to the results, there is an indication of considerable added benefit in comparison with “best supportive care” (BSC) because ruxolitinib is better at relieving symptoms. Moreover, a hint of an added benefit with regard to survival can be derived from the dossier. Its extent is non-quantifiable, however, the IQWiG said.
