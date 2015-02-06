IQWiG finds no added benefit for Latuda in schizophrenia

The German Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care (IQWiG) has completed its examination of Latuda (lurasidone) as to whether this new drug offers an added benefit over the appropriate comparator therapy.
Latuda, marketed in Europe by Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) under license from Sumitomo Dainippon (TYO: 4506), has been available since November 2014 for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia.
According to the IQWiG’s findings, an added benefit is not proven: It is uncertain both in the acute treatment and in the prevention of relapse whether the effect lurasidone has on the symptoms of schizophrenia is as good as that of the appropriate comparator therapies.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze