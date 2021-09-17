IQWiG says venetoclax shows considerable added benefit in AML

The German Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care (IQWiG) examined in an early benefit of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Roche’s (ROG: SIX) Venclexta/Venclexto (venetoclax) in combination with a hypomethylating agent (HMA) offers an added benefit over the appropriate comparator therapy for patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who are ineligible for intensive chemotherapy.
This assessment showed that patients survive longer on venetoclax in combination with the HMA azacitidine than on azacitidine alone. According to the findings, there is an indication of considerable added benefit in comparison with the appropriate comparator therapy for patients with newly diagnosed AML who are ineligible for intensive chemotherapy.
