Irish pharma trade group rejects remarks made in the Dail on medicine availability, cost and access

Responding to the recent debate in Ireland’s Parliament (Dail), the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association (IPHA) has rejected comments made on the availability, cost and access to medicines in the country.

In a statement from IPHA president David Gallagher, he notes that, in relation to new medicines, there is already a process in place by the Department of Health for evaluating new medicines and whether they should be reimbursed. However, since late last year, this process has been ignored and medicines that are licensed, and then recommended as cost-effective, are not being made available.

Mr Gallagher said that this has given rise to an inequitable situation where some illnesses and some patient groups are being prioritized above others. All patients, and their health needs, should be treated fairly. “We support evaluating the safety, efficacy and cost-effectiveness of medicines but we are concerned that, as referenced in the Dail, the Department of Health is looking at a new process without consulting any industry group and this is likely to result in further delays in providing advanced medicines to patients,” he noted.