Ironwood falls as it releases top-line Phase III results of once-weekly apraglutide

Pharmaceutical
29 February 2024
US gastroenterology specialist Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: IRWD) saw its shares plunge more than 30% to $10.50 in pre-market activity today, after it announced what it called ‘positive’ top-line results from its pivotal Phase III STARS trial, which evaluated the efficacy and safety of once-weekly subcutaneous apraglutide in reducing parenteral support (PS) dependency in adult patients with short bowel syndrome (SBS).

The global, multicenter, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial evaluated the efficacy and safety of weekly subcutaneous injections of apraglutide in adult patients with SBS-IF. The trial met its primary endpoint of relative change from baseline in actual weekly PS volume at week 24, comparing apraglutide versus placebo (-25.5% versus -12.5%; p=0.001).

Apraglutide demonstrated statistical significance for the first two key secondary endpoints, with more patients in the combined population achieving at least one day/week off PS relative to baseline at week 24 versus placebo (43.0% vs 27.5%; p=0.040) and more patients treated with apraglutide versus placebo demonstrating improvement in relative change from baseline in actual weekly PS volume at week 24 in the stoma population (-25.6% vs -7.8%; p<0.001).

