Isomorphic introduces itself to pharma with sizeable Lilly and Novartis deals

AI company Isomorphic Labs has announced strategic collaborations with two of the world’s leading pharma firms, Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Novartis (NOV: VX).
Isomorphic Labs is an autonomous subsidiary of Alphabet that was launched from the latter’s DeepMind, in 2021, to build on the success of AlphaFold, the company’s work in protein folding. It has teams operating in London, UK and Lausanne, Switzerland.
The newly-announced partnerships mark Isomorphic Labs’ first pharmaceutical collaborations. They have the potential to be worth nearly $3 billion to Isomorphic, excluding any royalties that may result from future drug sales, and are testament to Isomorphic’s approach to drug design and the progress we are making.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.
