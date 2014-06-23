Ivabradine and CV events in angina patients under review in Australia

Australian pharma regulator the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) is reviewing new information regarding ivabradine (Coralan), French independent drugmaker Servier’s cardiovascular drug approved in the European Union as Procoralan, identified in the preliminary results of a study into the medicine.

Ivabradine can be used to treat heart failure and stable angina. It is included on the Australian Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (authority required) for patients with chronic heart failure who meet the clinical criteria set out in the schedule.

The SIGNIFY study is evaluating the efficacy of ivabradine in patients who have a type of heart disease affecting the blood vessels that supply the heart, but no heart failure. The findings of this study are currently being evaluated.