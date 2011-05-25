Monday 29 September 2025

J&J Cilag unit buys Russian OTC brands from J B Chemicals for $260 million

Pharmaceutical
25 May 2011

US health care giant Johnson & Johnson’ (NYSE: JNJ) Switzerland-based Cilag GmbH International has entered a definitive agreements to acquire the over-the-counter (OTC) brands of India’s J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals for the equivalent of around $260 million in cash. The transaction is anticipated to close by mid-2011, and JB has also signed a long-term agreement to supply Cilag with finished products for the acquired Russia/CIS OTC business.

The brands included in the acquisition are Rinza, Russia's leading multi-symptom cough and cold brand, and Doktor Mom, a herbal remedy which is Russia's number two selling cough brand, as well as several other brands. J&J and its affiliates will market these products in Russia, the world's eighth largest OTC market, and in the Commonwealth of Independent States and other countries.

Will help expand in emerging markets

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze