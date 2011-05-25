J&J Cilag unit buys Russian OTC brands from J B Chemicals for $260 million

US health care giant Johnson & Johnson’ (NYSE: JNJ) Switzerland-based Cilag GmbH International has entered a definitive agreements to acquire the over-the-counter (OTC) brands of India’s J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals for the equivalent of around $260 million in cash. The transaction is anticipated to close by mid-2011, and JB has also signed a long-term agreement to supply Cilag with finished products for the acquired Russia/CIS OTC business.
The brands included in the acquisition are Rinza, Russia's leading multi-symptom cough and cold brand, and Doktor Mom, a herbal remedy which is Russia's number two selling cough brand, as well as several other brands. J&J and its affiliates will market these products in Russia, the world's eighth largest OTC market, and in the Commonwealth of Independent States and other countries.
Will help expand in emerging markets
