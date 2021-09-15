Wednesday 19 November 2025

J&J Ebola vaccine regimen sees robust and durable immune response

Pharmaceutical
15 September 2021
Adding to the positive current data, US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced new results for its Ebola vaccine, which received European marketing authorization in July 2020.

Data from two papers published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases demonstrated that the Ebola vaccine regimen, Zabdeno (Ad26.ZEBOV) and Mvabea (MVA-BN-Filo), generated robust humoral (antibody) immune responses in adults and children (ages 1-17) with the immune responses persisting in adults for at least two years.

The data also showed that booster vaccination with Ad26.ZEBOV, administered to adults two years after the initial vaccination, induced a strong anamnestic (immune) response within seven days.

Pharmaceutical
EU Commission approves Janssen Ebola vaccine
2 July 2020
Pharmaceutical
Oxford Vaccines Group initiates Bavarian Nordic-Janssen Ebola vaccine trial
15 July 2015
Biotechnology
US FDA approves novel treatment for Ebola
22 December 2020
Biotechnology
$20 million more from BARDA for Ebola Sudan and Marburg vaccines development
13 May 2020


