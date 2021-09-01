J&J's HIV vaccine fails in Phase IIb study

Hopes to find a vaccine for HIV were dealt another blow this week with the news of a failure of a Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) candidate.
The company announced results from the primary analysis of a Phase IIb trial known as the Imbokodo study, with data showing that the investigational vaccine regimen did not provide sufficient protection against infection in a population of young women in sub-Saharan Africa at high risk of acquiring HIV.
Based on these results, the Imbokodo study will not continue. The trial tested an investigational HIV regimen with an adenovirus vector containing four mosaic immunogens (Ad26.Mos4.HIV) at four vaccination visits over one year.
