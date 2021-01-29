Saturday 8 November 2025

J&J shares suffer on uncertain vaccine data

Pharmaceutical
29 January 2021
janssen_johnson_big

An interim analysis of Phase III data has been presented on the investigational COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) Janssen unit.

The candidate, called Ad.26.COV2.S or JNJ-78436725, requires only a single injection and can be stored in a refrigerator for months, but the early signs are that it might not be quite as effective as the vaccines from Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA), AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) and, recently, Novavax (Nasdaq: NVAX).

New variants skewing comparisons?

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
J&J exceeds estimates to send shares higher
26 January 2021
Biotechnology
J&J files for EUA on single-shot Janssen COVID-19 vaccine candidate
5 February 2021
Pharmaceutical
Janssen jab closes in on FDA approval
25 February 2021
Pharmaceutical
AdCom vote provides US FDA with ammo to OK third COVID-19 vaccine
27 February 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze