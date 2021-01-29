J&J shares suffer on uncertain vaccine data

An interim analysis of Phase III data has been presented on the investigational COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) Janssen unit.
The candidate, called Ad.26.COV2.S or JNJ-78436725, requires only a single injection and can be stored in a refrigerator for months, but the early signs are that it might not be quite as effective as the vaccines from Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA), AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) and, recently, Novavax (Nasdaq: NVAX).
