J&J unit Centocor Ortho buys RespiVert; VaxGen to acquire diaDexus in stock merger

Centocor Ortho Biotech, a subsidiary of US health care giant Johnson & Johnson, has acquired RespiVert, a privately held UK-based drug discovery company focused on developing small-molecule, inhaled therapies for the treatment of pulmonary diseases.

The UK company's lead compounds, RV-568 and RV-1088, narrow spectrum kinase inhibitors with a unique profile of anti-inflammatory activities, are progressing into clinical development as potential first-in-class treatments for moderate to severe asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and cystic fibrosis (CF). The clinical development of RV-568 and RV-1088 will be led by RespiVert in collaboration with scientists at Centocor Research and Development, Inc.

Deal worth around $102.5 million