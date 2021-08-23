Janet Woodcock reportedly ruled out of being kept on in FDA's top job

The acting Commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will not get the job permanently, according to a Bloomberg report.

Unnamed sources quoted by the report claim that President Joe Biden’s administration has ruled out nominating her as permanent head of the agency.

Dr Woodcock has been in the job since President Biden took office, but her spell in charge has not been without controversy, and it is the disputed approval of the Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm (aducanumab) in June that has been linked strongly with the decision not to keep her on.