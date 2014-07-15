Saturday 8 November 2025

Janssen files to expand label for Invega Sustenna to show delayed time to relapse in schizophrenia

Pharmaceutical
15 July 2014
janssen-logo-big

US health care giant Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) Europe-based subsidiary Janssen has submitted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the US Food and Drug Administration for new labeling of its Invega Sustenna (paliperidone palmitate).

It seeks a label change that, should it receive approval, would include new data showing significantly delayed time to relapse in schizophrenia patients prescribed once-monthly atypical long-acting antipsychotic Invega Sustenna compared to selected oral antipsychotic therapies.

The submission is supported by a landmark prospective, randomized clinical trial to evaluate treatments for schizophrenia in the context of many ‘real world’ issues faced by patients in their everyday lives, including recent incarceration. The Paliperidone Palmitate Research in Demonstrating Effectiveness study (PRIDE), was a 15-month multicenter study of 444 adults with schizophrenia, and who had recently been incarcerated.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze