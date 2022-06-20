Japan approval for Taiho's Jeselhy in GIST

Japanese drugmaker Taiho Pharmaceutical today announced it has obtained manufacturing and marketing approval from Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) for the oral heat shock protein (HSP) 90 inhibitor Jeselhy (pimitespib; development code: TAS-116), 40mg tablets for the indication of gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) that has progressed after chemotherapy.
Jeselhy, discovered by Taiho Pharmaceutical, which is owned by Otsuka Holdings (TYO: 4578), inhibits HSP90, thereby showing an antitumor effect by destabilizing and reducing proteins such as KIT, PDGFRA, HER2, and EGFR which are involved in the growth and survival of cancer.
Clinical backing
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze