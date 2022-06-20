Saturday 8 November 2025

Japan approval for Taiho's Jeselhy in GIST

Pharmaceutical
20 June 2022
Japanese drugmaker Taiho Pharmaceutical today announced it has obtained manufacturing and marketing approval from Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) for the oral heat shock protein (HSP) 90 inhibitor Jeselhy (pimitespib; development code: TAS-116), 40mg tablets for the indication of gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) that has progressed after chemotherapy.

Jeselhy, discovered by Taiho Pharmaceutical, which is owned by Otsuka Holdings (TYO: 4578), inhibits HSP90, thereby showing an antitumor effect by destabilizing and reducing proteins such as KIT, PDGFRA, HER2, and EGFR which are involved in the growth and survival of cancer.

Clinical backing

