Japan's Chuikyo settles on 5.1% new drug development premium and 2.2% price cut

At its general assembly last month, Japan's Chuikyo (the Central Social Insurance Medical Council) revealed that the premium for the development of new drugs is to be set at 5.10%, slightly below the 5.13% announced-previously by the Korosho (Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare), which will be introduced on a trial basis from this April.
Chuikyo members also approved revisions to the proposed fiscal year 2010 drug price system reform that they had cleared on December 22 last year. This means that the premium rate will be 80% of what they had proposed and the across-the-board price cut for long-listed drugs - to be introduced in April - will be 2.2%, rather than 2.0%, reported Pharma Japan.
Majority of drugmakers welcome new pricing system
