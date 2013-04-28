Japan's Eisai to set up parenteral facility in China

Japanese drug major Eisai (TYO; 4523) says that it has decided to establish a new parenteral facility on a lot retained by Eisai's Chinese subsidiary, Eisai China Inc, at the Suzhou Industrial Park in Suzhou, Jiangsu, China. The company did not indicate what investment was involved.

Eisai currently retains a production facility nearby the site scheduled for construction of the new plant; the Suzhou plant operates as a solid preparation production and packaging base that supplies domestic demand in China. Eisai's decision to establish the new plant is aimed at constructing a stable supply chain for injection products in China in expectation of future sustained growth in the Chinese pharmaceutical market, particularly a forecasted increase in demand for Methycobal injection, one of Eisai's major products in China, as a drug for peripheral neuropathies.

Will also supply emerging markets