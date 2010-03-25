Monday 29 September 2025

Japan's government should support nation's pharma industry, rewarding innovation

Pharmaceutical
25 March 2010

The government of Japan should give stronger support to the pharmaceutical industry by establishing a National Health Insurance pricing system that more fairly rewards innovation, promoting a preferential taxation system and more effectively protecting intellectual property rights in order to boost the drug discovery capability of the country's drugmakers, says Isao Teshirogi, president of local pharmaceutical company Shionogi.

Speaking at a Japanese Society of Bioinformatics meeting in Osaka, reported by Pharma Japan, Dr Teshirogi expressed hope for a government-led industry revitalization program, saying the drug industry is a sector that most suits Japan ' which lacks natural resources ' and noting that drugmakers pay a great deal in corporate taxes even during an economic recession.

He pointed out that while the pharmaceutical markets of other developed countries continue to grow, that in Japan has remained virtually unchanged for many years. As a result, the country is falling in world rankings. Dr Teshiogi also expressed concern that the percentage of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) spends on medicines is amongst the lowest of the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) nations.
More clinical trial infrastructure needed

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie submits tavapadon NDA in Parkinson’s
26 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze