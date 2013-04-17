Japan Supreme Court absolves AstraZeneca over deaths associated with Iressa

The Japanese Supreme Court has upheld high court rulings that the Japanese unit of Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) carries no liability over fatal side effects caused by the lung cancer drug Iressa (gefitinib), reports the Japan Times and other local media.
Japan's Supreme Court decided earlier to dismiss an appeal against a high court ruling that the government was not responsible for deaths of two patients caused by side effects from Iressa.
The top court thus turned down appeals from relatives of patients who died from side effects of the drug. It previously did not accept appeals against lower court rulings absolving the central government of liability over the deaths.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze