Japanese drug re-pricing issues raised by former Health Minister over TPP

Japan’s former Health Minister, Yoichi Masuzoe, and current leader of the New Renaissance Party, alluded to the drug pricing system during intensive deliberations at the Upper House Budget Committee held on November 11 on Japan’s participation in the Trans-Pacific Trade (TPP) accord, reports Pharma Japan.

In the course of the free trade talks, as one rule for which reform would be sought, Mr Masuzoe gave an example of drug re-pricing for market expansion, saying: “The USA is probably likely to seek a reevaluation (abolishment and/or reform of re-pricing rules).” He stressed the need for reform, saying that the existence of re-pricing regulations discourages pharmaceutical companies and dissuades them from developing good drugs.”

”Not everything the USA says is unreasonable, and Japan is not always necessarily a hundred percent right,” Mr Masuzoe said, continuing to cite examples of price re-evaluations for market expansion. “We must be prepared, under the leadership of the Prime Minister (to cope when met with such demands),” he stressed.