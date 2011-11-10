Japanese pharma companies set to go global - by P Reed Maurer

In a short time much can change in Japan. A striking example is the move by Japanese pharmaceutical companies to acquire assets outside Japan. Not too long ago Western observers considered local companies as very provincial, protected and strong in Japan but non-competitors in the rest of the world. Today, four Japanese firms realize over 50% of their revenue outside Japan.

Reed Maurer recently met face to face with the senior executives of 20 Japanese pharma/health care companies, much like similar meetings in 2005. The purpose was to ask three questions, namely:

1 Is your company interested in acquiring assets outside Japan? If yes,