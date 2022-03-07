Wednesday 19 November 2025

Jardiance now force to be reckoned with in heart failure

Pharmaceutical
7 March 2022
europe_flag_eu_big

Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly’s (NYSE: LLY) Jardiance (empagliflozin) has been granted a marketing authorization by the European Commission (EC) for the treatment of adults with symptomatic chronic heart failure.

Originally approved in diabetes, the SGLT2 blocker has become an increasingly valuable product for the development partners, with approvals in heart failure offering the potential for continued expansion.

With demand soaring, Lilly alone took in close to $1.5 billion sales for the therapy in 2021, an increase of 29% on the year before, with $807 million coming from the USA.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
NICE backs Jardiance for chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction
4 February 2022
Pharmaceutical
New Jardiance data set scene for filing in HFpEF
8 November 2021
Generics
Legal battle on the anvil as Indian companies launch copies of Jardiance
22 October 2021
Biotechnology
Forcefield launched to develop post-heart attack drugs
25 April 2022




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Bayer opens Beijing innovation hub for China-discovered medicines
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze