Jardiance Phase III EMPA-KIDNEY trial stopped early on good results

The EMPA-KIDNEY trial, evaluating the effect of Jardiance (empagliflozin) in adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD), will stop early based on a recommendation from the trial’s Independent Data Monitoring Committee.
This follows a formal interim assessment that met prespecified criteria for positive efficacy, announced the Medical Research Council (MRC) Population Health Research Unit at the University of Oxford, as well as Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), the companies developing and marketing the drug.
As the largest SGLT2 inhibitor trial in CKD to date, EMPA-KIDNEY is evaluating the efficacy and safety of Jardiance in adults with CKD who are frequently seen in clinical practice but who have been under-represented in previous SGLT2 inhibitor trials, therefore addressing a critical unmet need. The trial includes people:
