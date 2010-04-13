Javelin Pharma rockets as it gets a better offer from Hospira, so ditching deal with Myriad

Shares of Javelin Pharmaceutical leapt 63% to $2.18 in morning trading on the American Stock Exchange yesterday, after the firm said it had received a binding offer from fellow USA-based Hospira to acquire the company that was better than the merger deal it had already entered into with Myriad Pharmaceuticals, thus ditching the latter's proposal. Myriad last year offered to buy the company in a $96 million stock deal (The Pharma Letter December 21, 2009).
Hospira and its wholly-owned subsidiary Discus Acquisition Corp will, subject to certain conditions, commence an all cash tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Javelin at a per share price of $2.20 per share, worth around $141 million.
In addition, under the terms of the deal, Hospira will, subject to certain conditions, provide working capital facility under which Javelin may borrow up to $4.5 million to fund its operating activities prior to closing a merger with Hospira, $8.3 million for its repayment of the principal and accrued interest incurred under a similar financing arrangement entered into in connection with signing a definitive agreement and plan of merger with Myriad and $4.4 million for Javelin's payment of the termination fee and certain stipulated expenses that the company may be required to pay following termination of its merger agreement with MPI.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze