Johnson & Johnson beats forecasts, despite 11% profit decline

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), the first of the US health care majors to report first-quarter 2013 financial results, said that net profit for the period declined 11% to $3.50 billion, or $1.41 per share, with sales for the three months rising 8.5% to $17.5 billion.

This beat Wall Street analysts’ expectations of earnings per share of $1.40 on revenue of $17.44 billion, according to a survey by FactSet. Excluding special items, net earnings for the current quarter were $4.1 billion and EPS was $1.44, the company said. J&J shares rose 2.1% to $83.44 by close of trading on Tuesday (April 16). The company confirmed its earnings guidance for full-year 2013, excludes the impact of special items, of $5.35 - $5.45 per share.

Domestic sales increased 11.2%. International sales increased 6.3%, reflecting operational growth of 8.7% and a negative currency impact of 2.4%. Sales included the impact of the acquisition of Synthes, net of the divestiture of the DePuy trauma business, which contributed 5.7% to worldwide operational sales growth.