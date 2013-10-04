Johnson & Johnson enters novel collaborations in Europe

Johnson & Johnson Innovation, a branch of US pharma giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has announced several new collaborations in the European region.

The announcement was made to coincide with a “Celebration of Life Science Innovation” event yesterday (pictured), hosted by its London Innovation Center, to discuss novel collaboration models to deliver better health care solutions for patients. The London Innovation Centre is one of Johnson & Johnson Innovation’s four regional hubs that focus on identifying and accelerating the most promising early-stage science that will advance the development of new healthcare solutions.

Paul Stoffels, chief scientific officer and worldwide chairman of pharmaceuticals at Johnson & Johnson, said: “Investing in, collaborating with, and providing support to early-stage companies and entrepreneurs is critical to our overall strategy of advancing innovation in life science hotspots throughout the world. This exemplifies our broader R&D approach towards science-led engagement with external collaborators which we believe will accelerate the development of new health care solutions that bring more years of life and enhanced quality of life to people around the world.”