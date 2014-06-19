Thursday 20 November 2025

Johnson & Johnson reveals 12 new life sciences alliances

Pharmaceutical
19 June 2014
US health care giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), through its J&J Innovation unit, today announced 12 new alliances with life science companies and research institutions around the globe to explore early-stage innovation in a broad range of therapeutic areas and across pharmaceuticals, medical device and diagnostics and consumer health care.

"The future of health care will be defined by companies, academic institutions and governments that collaborate to leverage existing strengths, while at the same time think outside current paradigms and experiment with new ways of innovating," said Paul Stoffels, chief scientific officer, J&J and worldwide chairman, pharmaceuticals, adding: "By being where these new frontiers in science and technology are being forged, our goal is to translate these insights into promising treatments for the future."

Launched more than a year ago, the Johnson & Johnson Innovation centers are working globally with life science researchers and entrepreneurs to identify exciting early-stage technologies and translate them into solutions for patients.

