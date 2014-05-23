Jury finds in favor of Takeda in diabetes drug Actos case

The US subsidiary of Japan’s largest drugmaker, Takeda Pharmaceuticals (TYO: 4502), yesterday announced that in the case of Bertha Triana and Delores Cipriano v Takeda, et al, No. A680556 the jury found in favor of Takeda. The trial began on March 10 in the Nevada state court before Judge Kerry Earley.

Lawyers for the two women (aged 80 and 81), who claimed that the diabetes drug Actos (pioglitazone) has caused them to develop bladder cancer, had asked the jury to award their clients $60 million in compensatory damages. The lawyers also had planned to seek billions of dollars in punitive damages.

"We agree with the verdict, which is in favor of Takeda," said Kenneth Greisman, senior vice president, general counsel, Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA, adding: "Takeda is confident in the therapeutic benefits of Actos and its importance as a treatment for type 2 diabetes and we will continue to defend the company vigorously in these cases."