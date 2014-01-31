Thursday 20 November 2025

KaloBios tanks as it halts KB003 development for asthma

Pharmaceutical
31 January 2014

USA-based KaloBios Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: KBIO) revealed disappointing top line results from a Phase II study on KB003 in patients suffering from severe asthma , which failed to meet the key endpoints. The firm’s shares plunged as much as 50% on the news.

The Phase II randomized, double-blind placebo-controlled study failed to meet its primary objective of improvement in FEV1 (a measurement of pulmonary function) in comparison to placebo. KaloBios has decided not to develop KB003 further for the treatment of severe asthma.

KB003 also failed to demonstrate meaningful reduction in exacerbations in the overall study population or in any material subgroup compared to placebo. No significant improvements in questionnaire scores related to asthma control were observed during the study in the overall patient population. KB003 was however generally safe and well tolerated during the study, which was eventually over shadowed by the failure to meet key endpoints.

Pipeline needs to deliver says Zacks analysts

Analysts at Zacks Equity Research commented: “We are highly disappointed by the news on KB003. KaloBios does not have any marketed product. Consequently its pipeline has to deliver. Similar pipeline related setbacks will be catastrophic for the company.”

Following the decision not to develop KB003 further for the severe asthma indication, KaloBios now intends to concentrate on the two other candidates in its pipeline, KB001-A and KB004.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Bayer opens Beijing innovation hub for China-discovered medicines
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze