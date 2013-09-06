Karo Bio gets first milestone in Pfizer collaboration

Under its collaboration with US pharma behemoth Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Sweden’s Karo Bio (STO: KARO) says it has made a significant achievement within the RORgamma project, triggering the first milestone payment (amount not disclosed) to Karo Bio.
The purpose of the collaboration is to develop drugs for treatment of autoimmune diseases. The nuclear hormone receptor RORgamma is a novel attractive target for the treatment of autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis and psoriasis.
“The teams from Karo Bio and Pfizer have enjoyed an excellent interaction and relationship which has helped meet this goal. This achievement clearly demonstrates the value Karo Bio brings to its partners in the area of nuclear receptor drug discovery”, says Karo Bio’s chief executive Per Bengtsson.
