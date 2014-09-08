Karolinska Development appoints Bruno Lucidi as chief executive of KDev Oncology

Swedish drug developer Karolinska Development has appointed Bruno Lucidi as chief executive officer of the wholly-owned subsidiary KDev Oncology, and portfolio companies Aprea and Akinion Pharmaceuticals.
KDev Oncology assists the clinical portfolio companies in developing cancer drugs and attractive strategic partners and co-investors.
He has previously held positions as chief executive of Idenix and chairman of Pharmasset, as well as global head of oncology for Johnson & Johnson and European head of oncology for Bristol-Myers Squibb.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
