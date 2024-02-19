Monday 29 September 2025

Kyowa Kirin to launch Phozevel for kidney disease in Japan

19 February 2024
Japanese drugmaker Kyowa Kirin (TYO: 4151) announced that Phozevel Tablets (tenapanor hydrochloride, development code: KHK7791) will be launched in Japan on February 20 for the improvement of hyperphosphatemia in chronic kidney disease patients on dialysis.

Tenapanor hydrochloride, discovered and developed by Ardelyx (Nasdaq: ARDX) in the USA, is a first-in-class phosphate absorption inhibitor. The US firm launched its own tenapanor product, under the trade name Zphozah, in October last year. At that time, analysts forecast peak revenue potential of around $750 million a year for the compound.

Kyowa Kirin entered into an exclusive license agreement with Ardelyx in November 2017 for the development and commercialization rights for cardiorenal diseases in Japan, including hyperphosphatemia. Kyowa Kirin received approval for manufacturing and marketing Phozevel Tablets in September 2023.

Ardelyx rises as it expands Kyowa Kirin partnership
26 November 2019
Kyowa Kirin files for tenapanor approval in Japan
31 October 2022
First-in-class oral kidney disease med to enter US market
18 October 2023




