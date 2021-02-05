Latest MHRA data confirms safety of COVID-19 vaccines

Routine safety monitoring and analysis of the approved COVID-19 vaccines by the UK’s medicines regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), shows that the safety of these vaccines remains as high as expected from the clinical trial data that supported the approvals.

The safety profile of the vaccines remains positive and the benefits continue to far outweigh any known side-effects.

Over 10 million doses of the Pfizer (NYSE: PFE)/BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) and the Oxford University/AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) vaccines have been given across the UK and the MHRA has gathered a large amount of safety data on their use.