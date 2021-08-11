Saturday 8 November 2025

Laura Steele succeeds Ashley Diaz-Granados in top Northern Europe role at Lilly

Pharmaceutical
11 August 2021
laura_steele_large

US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has named Laura Steele president and general manager for UK, Ireland and Northern Europe.

She succeeds Ashley Diaz-Granados, who assumes a senior role within Lilly USA, leading the company’s Immunology division.

Ms Steele will lead Lilly’s commercial business operations in six countries, across the company’s current and emerging portfolio in Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology and Neuroscience. The group is currently on a drive to launch at least 20 medicines in the 10 years from 2014 to 2023.

