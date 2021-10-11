Wednesday 19 November 2025

Lead taken by Brazil in development of pediatric formulation of praziquantel

Pharmaceutical
11 October 2021
fiocruz_brazil_large

Brazil’s Institute of Drug Technology (Farmanguinhos/Fiocruz) is closer to starting the production of pediatric praziquantel, indicated for schistosomiasis, a parasitic disease that affects about 200 million people worldwide, half of whom are children.

Late-stage clinical trials are now well underway and pilot batches are expected to be produced in March 2022, with the product set to be available in 2024. The tablet dissolves in water, facilitating its administration to children under the age of six.

Until now, the medication available for this disease has not had a version suitable for this group. Schistosomiasis can lead to anemia, rickets, impaired learning ability, and chronic organ inflammation, which can be fatal in the most severe cases.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
UK minister offers to expand partnership with Fiocruz
23 August 2021
Pharmaceutical
Fiocruz to participate in Phase III of the molnupiravir study in COVID-19
18 October 2021
Pharmaceutical
EMA recommends arpraziquantel to treat schistosomiasis in children
15 January 2024
Pharmaceutical
Fiocruz and DNDi sign a strategic alliance
13 March 2023


Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Bayer opens Beijing innovation hub for China-discovered medicines
Pharmaceutical
Bayer opens Beijing innovation hub for China-discovered medicines
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Merck’s Winrevair hits Phase II proof-of-concept goal
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Industry-backed study warns Europe’s antibiotic supply is at breaking point
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
FDA nod for Arrowhead’s Redemplo in FCS
19 November 2025
Generics
FDA final guidance on generic ophthalmic drug waiver requests
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Roche’s Lunsumio
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
CSL to invest $1.5 billion in USA to manufacture plasma-derived therapies
18 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Bayer opens Beijing innovation hub for China-discovered medicines
19 November 2025
Industry-backed study warns Europe’s antibiotic supply is at breaking point
19 November 2025
FDA nod for Arrowhead’s Redemplo in FCS
19 November 2025
CSL to invest $1.5 billion in USA to manufacture plasma-derived therapies
18 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze