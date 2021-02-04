Leadership change for German Merck

German pharma, science and technology company Merck KGAA (MRK: DE) today announced that Rehan Verjee has made the decision to leave his position as president of its EMD Serono unit and global head of innovative medicine franchises, to pursue an opportunity outside of Merck that will soon be announced.

He will be succeeded by Andrew Paterson, who is currently senior vice president and head of both the global multiple sclerosis (MS) franchise and the MS business unit in the USA. Mr Paterson will be based in Rockland, Massachusetts, USA, and will serve as a member of the Healthcare Executive Committee.

“Rehan has had a significant impact on the business of Merck and on the lives of patients during his 17-year tenure at the company, which have included five years as a valued member of the healthcare executive team,” said Peter Guenter, a member of the executive board of Merck and chief executive Healthcare. “