Wednesday 19 November 2025

LEO Pharma reports a year of 'investments and transformation'

Pharmaceutical
17 March 2022
leo-pharma-big

Privately-held Danish dermatology specialist LEO Pharma today report financials for full-year 2021, noting that net sales grew 5% to 9,957 million kroner ($1.47 billion) when excluding discontinued and divested products. Strategic psoriasis products continued to grow and gain market shares, it said.

Operating loss on an earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) basis of 4,156 million kroner, compared with a 726 million kroner loss in 2020, was higher than financial guidance due to continued investments in R&D and launch of tralokinumab, delay of Adbry (the US tralokinumab brand name) approval in the USA, write-off of patidegib and introduction of long-term efficiencies.

Leading product performances

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Kyntheum improves psoriasis on the nail, AAD presentation shows
20 February 2018
Pharmaceutical
President and CEO of LEO Pharma leaves the company
30 November 2021
Pharmaceutical
LEO's delgocitinib clears first Phase III hurdle in chronic hand eczema
6 December 2022
Pharmaceutical
New clinical trial partnership to help LEO Pharma move at pace
10 March 2023




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Bayer opens Beijing innovation hub for China-discovered medicines
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze