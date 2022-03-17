LEO Pharma reports a year of 'investments and transformation'

Privately-held Danish dermatology specialist LEO Pharma today report financials for full-year 2021, noting that net sales grew 5% to 9,957 million kroner ($1.47 billion) when excluding discontinued and divested products. Strategic psoriasis products continued to grow and gain market shares, it said.

Operating loss on an earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) basis of 4,156 million kroner, compared with a 726 million kroner loss in 2020, was higher than financial guidance due to continued investments in R&D and launch of tralokinumab, delay of Adbry (the US tralokinumab brand name) approval in the USA, write-off of patidegib and introduction of long-term efficiencies.

Leading product performances