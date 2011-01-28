Monday 29 September 2025

Ligand acquires CyDex Pharma for upfront $31 million; expects to be profitable this year

Pharmaceutical
28 January 2011

US drugmaker Ligand Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LGND) has acquired privately-held CyDex Pharmaceuticals for a combination of cash and contingent payments, with $31.2 million in upfront cash and a $4.3 million cash payment on the one year anniversary of closing.

CyDex shareholders will also be entitled to contingent cash payments related to certain transactions and pursuant to a revenue share plan. In addition, Ligand paid approximately $800,000 at close for an adjustment for working capital. CyDex, based in Lenexa, Kansas, had 2010 revenue of $16.3 million and EBITDA of $7.6 million, and will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ligand.

“Transformational acquisition”

John Higgins, president and chief executive of Ligand, which has been unprofitable of late, said: “This transformational acquisition accelerates Ligand’s financial growth and provides a unique and broad basket of new assets to further expand our business and long-term potential. “Ligand will now combine the royalties from seven marketed drugs, along with the substantial revenue from the selling of Captisol [a polyanionic beta-cyclodextrin], to advance Ligand toward its goal of turning cash-flow positive with substantial future growth opportunities. This growth will be largely fueled by what Ligand believes is an industry unprecedented portfolio of more than 50 fully-funded partnered development programs, creating a myriad of new revenue stream possibilities.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Biotechnology
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze