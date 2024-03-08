Lilly acts against cosmetic use of Zepbound and rise in fakes

With demand for GLP-1 agonists outstripping supply, Zepbound (tirzepatide) developer Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has issued a warning against resorting to counterfeits.
In a statement, the firm said it was “deeply concerned” that compounding pharmacies or counterfeiters could be offering products which are fraudulently claimed to be Zepbound, an obesity med with impressive and clinically-proven weight loss credentials.
Also marketed as Mounjaro for diabetes, the product is competing with market leader Wegovy (semaglutide), from Novo Nordisk (NOV: N), which has also seen extremely high demand.
