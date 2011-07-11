Monday 29 September 2025

Lilly CEO warns that Germany's health reforms are harming innovation

Pharmaceutical
11 July 2011

Speaking to the Federation of German Industries Conference in Germany last week, John Lechleiter, chairman, president and chief executive of US drug major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), slammed the German health care system which he said is stifling innovation and the country’s approach to drug pricing could lead to drugmakers refusing to launch new medicines and cut back on their investments.

He called for Germany to overhaul the complex system of drug reimbursement now going into effect, known by its acronym AMNOG. He said the AMNOG law was unparalleled elsewhere, and imposed a complex new regulatory mechanism to assess the added benefit of new pharmaceutical products entering the German market, linking future net prices to the outcomes of this assessment.

Dr Lechleiter offered to help build a new level of trust between the biopharmaceutical industry and government health care regulators, saying that collaboration can harness innovation to help meet growing health care demands within increasingly constrained budgets, create an environment where biopharmaceutical innovation can thrive, and achieve victories on behalf of the people who are counting on medical advances to live longer healthier lives.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie submits tavapadon NDA in Parkinson’s
26 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze