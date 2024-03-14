Lilly hopes to deliver more benefits with Amazon partnership

Just a couple of months after launching its direct-to-consumer pharmacy service, Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has announced plans to ramp things up significantly.
The company is partnering with digital retail behemoth Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) to enable convenient home delivery of certain medicines, including weight loss blockbuster Zepbound (tirzepatide).
Other products to be made available through the company’s Amazon Pharmacy service include insulin meds Basaglar (insulin glargine), Humalog (insulin lispro) and Humulin (insulin).
