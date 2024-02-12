Monday 29 September 2025

Lilly picks cancer candidate, which sends Foghorn stock climbing

Pharmaceutical
12 February 2024
Foghorn Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FHTX) has announced that its partner, Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), has selected FHD-909, a first-in-class oral BRM selective inhibitor, for clinical development.

The company plans to file an investigational new drug (IND) application for FHD-909 in the coming months, with a primary target patient population of certain people with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

FHD-909 is a highly potent, allosteric and orally available small molecule which has shown significant anti-tumor activity across multiple BRG1-mutant lung tumors.

