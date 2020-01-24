Friday 5 September 2025

Lilly to invest more than $470 million in new manufacturing facility

Pharmaceutical
24 January 2020
dave_ricks_eli_lilly

US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) will invest over $470 million and create more than 460 new jobs in Durham, Governor Roy Cooper announced this week. The project will bring a new state-of-the-art pharmaceutical manufacturing facility to North Carolina's Research Triangle Park.

"Life science companies like Lilly continue to choose North Carolina," said Governor Cooper, adding:  "Our exceptional workforce draws global companies as we continue to grow North Carolina into a worldwide hub for the biotechnology industry."

This new manufacturing site will be a state-of-the-art facility that produces parenteral (or injectable) products and delivery devices. To operate the site, Lilly will create more than 400 jobs in highly skilled positions such as scientists, engineers, quality professionals and manufacturing operations. Lilly currently has seven manufacturing sites located in the USA, based in Indiana, New Jersey and Puerto Rico.

