Sunday 24 November 2024

Link between immune system and brain diseases to be researched by Lundbeck

Pharmaceutical
22 December 2014

Danish CNS specialist drugmaker Lundbeck (LUN: CO) is involved in new groundbreaking research that will investigate a novel link that could show a relationship between the immune system and mood disorders, such as depression and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's.

This project, a public-private partnership also involving The Wellcome Trust, Cambridge University and pharmaceutical company Janssen, part of US health care giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), may be the first step towards a new and significantly improved treatment for a broad range of brain diseases, said Lundbeck.

The main theory that the project will investigate is that the immune system can worsen brain diseases like depression and Alzheimer's disease. An imbalance in the immune system of the brain can drive a permanent and unhealthy neuro-inflammation - or inflammation in the brain - that can contribute to or cause brain diseases. Another sub-theory for investigation is that the immune system can improve brain diseases if it is triggered in the right way.

"Neuro-inflammation has been increasingly implicated as a key player in a wide range of brain disorders including depression and Alzheimer's disease. This partnership is an exciting opportunity for us to increase our understanding of the important role of emerging immune and neuronal interactions in these disorders. We believe it can point us toward new avenues to develop breakthrough treatments for the patients," says Stevin Zorn, executive vice president Lundbeck Research USA.

Wellcome Trust supports Lundbeck with about $8 million award

This new project is a public-private partnership between Lundbeck and Janssen, and seven universities. The project has received a strategic award valued at approximately DKK 50 million Danish kroner ($8.25 million) from the Wellcome Trust - one of the world's largest private funders in the field of medical research.

A recent white paper published in the international scientific journal Nature Reviews Drug Discovery highlights the ‘disturbing' lack of new drugs for the 10% of the global population affected by brain diseases. The white paper estimates that the global economic cost of mental health disorders in 2010 was about $2.5 trillion, with a projected cost for 2030 of $6 trillion.

John Isaacs, head of neuroscience and mental health at the Wellcome Trust says: "It has proved incredibly hard to develop drugs to treat depression and Alzheimer's, and our existing drugs are often not very effective. This project is taking a new approach by looking at the immune system, which we already have an advanced understanding of and we know affects the brain, and seeing whether we can use that knowledge to indirectly treat mental illness."

Investigating treatment-resistant patients

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze