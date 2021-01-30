Loads of recommendations for approval from EMA's CHMP

Following the January meetings of the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), 10 recommendations for novel drugs, as well as two biosimilars and one generic, were issued
Among the positive opinions were two brands from Israel’s Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) Seffalair Spiromax (salmeterol/fluticasone) and its duplicate BroPair Spiromax (salmeterol/fluticasone) for the treatment of asthma in adults and adolescents aged 12 years and older.
The Committee recommended granting a marketing authorisation for Dutch firm Paion’s Byfavo (remimazolam) for procedural sedation.
