Monday 29 September 2025

Long-acting jab may maintain Abilify sales through patent expiry

Pharmaceutical
27 March 2024
europe_flag_eu_big

Danish firm Lundbeck (LUND: CO) and Japan’s Otsuka Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4578) have secured European approval for a new formulation of Abilify Maintena (aripiprazole).

The 960mg dose of aripiprazole is designed to be taken every two months, providing a patient-friendly option for the maintenance treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Further development of the blockbuster drug comes as the collaborators face a significant market shift, with current exclusivity for the compound coming to an end.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Otsuka files for additional indication on Abilify in Japan
8 December 2015
Pharmaceutical
Lundbeck, Otsuka Pharma say CHMP issues positive opinion for label update of Abilify Maintena
3 February 2016
Pharmaceutical
FDA delays NDA approval of Abilify 'digital medicine'
27 April 2016


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

MoonLake hit by placebo effect in Phase III study, stock plunges
Biotechnology
MoonLake hit by placebo effect in Phase III study, stock plunges
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
GSK reveals CEO succession plan
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

GSK reveals CEO succession plan
29 September 2025
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze