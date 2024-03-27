Long-acting jab may maintain Abilify sales through patent expiry

Danish firm Lundbeck (LUND: CO) and Japan’s Otsuka Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4578) have secured European approval for a new formulation of Abilify Maintena (aripiprazole).

The 960mg dose of aripiprazole is designed to be taken every two months, providing a patient-friendly option for the maintenance treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Further development of the blockbuster drug comes as the collaborators face a significant market shift, with current exclusivity for the compound coming to an end.