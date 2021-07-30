Saturday 8 November 2025

Long road gets longer for Ardelyx, with hope on the horizon

Pharmaceutical
30 July 2021
ardelyx-big

Shares in Californian kidney specialist Ardelyx (Nasdaq: ARDX) are up a quarter in pre-market trading, despite the firm receiving a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the US Food and Drug Administration for its candidate tenapanor.

News of the rejection had already been released earlier in July, leading the company's stock to take a nosedive.

Now, with more detail from the CRL being announced, investors are seeing a reason to be more optimistic about tenapanor, a first-in-class candidate to control serum phosphorus in adults with chronic kidney disease on dialysis.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Ardelyx appeal could open up significant market in kidney disease
24 February 2022
Biotechnology
Ardelyx tanks as FDA sees deficiencies in tenapanor NDA
20 July 2021
Pharmaceutical
Positive new data on Ardelyx' tenapanor for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia
4 December 2019
Pharmaceutical
Ardelyx rises as it expands Kyowa Kirin partnership
26 November 2019




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze